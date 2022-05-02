ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Domann ready to prove doubters wrong

By Danny Mata
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's not the way he imagined it would go, but Jojo Domann is an NFL player.

After signing with the Colts as a priority free agent, Domann celebrated the achievement with his friends, family, and his former Pine Creek coaches.

Domann has a chip on his shoulder. The second-team All-American from Nebraska, and former Pine Creek star, knows he should have been drafted. Now, his focus is on proving everyone wrong.

"The fact that I went undrafted, and now I get to embody everything my dad has ever told me about when you get to the league; it’s not about where you go, or how high you go, it’s about what you do when you get there," Domann said. "I’ve got that chip on my shoulder to go do that. Man it’s exciting! I’m an underdog again. I’m an undrafted free agent rookie who got signed. I’ve got everything to prove, everything to gain, nothing to lose. This isn’t going the way I thought it would be, but it doesn’t make me any less thankful for this moment."

