May 2 Pitt-Greenville Deeds

The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 24-March 2. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Steven Douglas Jones, Donna Stapler Jones: Lot 114, Brookfield, Section Four, Phase Two, Winterville Township $656

D.R. Horton Inc. to Raghuveer Cherukuri, Rohita Nandipati: Lot 54, River Bend, Section 1 $590

ACT Investments LLC to Leidy Tatiana Mazo Grisales (a/k/a Leidy T. Mazo), Michael Edward Waivers: Lot 2-A, Fornes Run subdivision, Greenville $330

Amanda Andrews (n/k/a Amanda Andrew Croom) to Amanda Andrews: Lot 51, Westmot, Section 2, Arthur Township quitclaim

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to James Terry Paton, Dianne Louise Paton: Lot 9, Cheshire Landing subdivision $670

D.R. Horton Inc. to Frederick Joseph Donnelly III: Lot 22, Allen Park subdivision, Section 2 $563

Virginia N. Vines to Mavis C. Battle: parcel, Farmville quitclaim

The Town of Grifton to Rambert Properties LLC: 0.5 acre, Grifton Township

Karen Marie Buckley to Thomas B. Langston, Tracy S. Langston: Lot 3, Forest Glen cluster development $1,100

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Jermaine Columbus, Latonjia Columbus: Lot 61, Holly Grove $680

Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Verna R. Spellmon: Lot 5, Three Oaks subdivision $844

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Albert F. Sloan Jr.: Lot 186, Paramore Farms, Phase 4, Section 2 $674

Paula Speight Williams (t/t/a Paula Speight), ShaMeci Williams to Jeremy Del Rosso: Lot 6, Block E, Biltmore subdivision $170

Stephen F. Horne III (co-executor), Carter C. Sitterson (co-executor), Debra Hardee Leggett (co-executor), Doreen Hardee Haddock (co-executor), Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-executor) to Stephen F. Horne III (co-trustee), Carter C. Sitterson, Debra Hardee Leggett, Doreen Hardee Haddock, Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustee): Lot 21, Autumn Lakes, Phase Two, Section One, Grimesland Township

Stephen F. Horne III, Carter C. Sitterson, Debra Hardee Leggett, Doreen Hardee Haddock and Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustees, one-half undivided interest), Stephen F. Horne III, Carter C. Sitterson, Doreen Hardee Haddock and Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustees, one-half undivided interest) to New Beginnings Construction Inc.: Lot 21, Autumn Lakes, Phase Two, Section One, Grimesland Township $99

Beverly Sue Davison (50 percent undivided interest) to Eric Uhlenbrock: 0.432 acre gift

Beverly Sue Davison (30.75 percent undivided interest), Eric Uhlenbrock and Renee Whitlow Uhlenbrock (19.5 percent undivided interest), Janet Little Hare and John Timothy Hare (30.75 percent undivided interest), Joan Little Neitz (19 percent undivided interest) to Sutton Capital LLC: 22.336 acres $854

Beverly Sue Davison (50 percent undivided interest), Eric Uhlenbrock and Renee Whitlow Uhlenbrock (50 percent undivided interest) to Sutton Capital LLC: 17.093 acres $674

Cassandra Marie Hoyt to Glenn Edward Portier, Diana Lee Portier: Lot 13, Block A, Sheffield, Winterville Township $520

Christopher A. Royal (a/k/a Christoper A. Royal), Angela B. Royal to Steven L. Herring, Jessica Joy Herring: Lot 1, Ivy Court subdivision, Chicod Township $530

Stephen F. Horne III (co-executor), Carter C. Sitterson (co-executor), Debra Hardee Leggett (co-executor), Doreen Hardee Haddock (co-executor), Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-executor) to Stephen F. Horne III (co-trustee), Carter C. Sitterson (co-trustee), Debra Hardee Leggett (co-trustee), Doreen Hardee Haddock (co-trustee), Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustee): Lot 24, Autumn Lakes, Phase Two, Section One, Grimesland Township

Stephen F. Horne III, Carter C. Sitterson, Debra Hardee Leggett, Doreen Hardee Haddock and Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustees, one-half undivided interest), Stephen F. Horne III, Carter C. Sitterson, Doreen Hardee Haddock, Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustees, one-half undivided interest) to GRE Construction LLC: Lot 24, Autumn Lakes, Phase Two, Section One, Grimesland Township $99

Black Walnut Development Inc. to D.R. Horton Inc.: Lots 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 136, 137, 138, 139 and 140, River Bend, Section 2, Grimesland Township $2,561

Tony James Velichko, Nicole Sharlene Velichko (t/t/a Nicole Charlene Velichko) to Tony Velichko, Nicole Sharlene Velichko: Lot 4, Block A, Elks subdivision, Greenville

Stephen F. Horne III (co-executor), Carter C. Sitterson (co-executor), Debra Hardee Leggett (co-executor), Doreen Hardee Haddock (co-executor), Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-executor) to Stephen F. Horne III (co-trustee), Carter C. Sitterson (co-trustee), Debra Hardee Leggett (co-trustee), Doreen Hardee Haddock (co-trustee), Leon R. Hardee Jr. (co-trustee): Lot 43, Autumn Lakes, Section Five, Phase One, Grimesland Township