ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

By Lewis Krauskopf
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKV4h_0fQ9Fxie00

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity market was capped off on Friday by a disappointing report from Amazon (AMZN.O), whose shares tumbled 14% and dragged the S&P 500 down 3.6% on the day. The e-commerce giant delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook, swamped by higher costs to run its warehouses and deliver packages to customers. read more

"The reports from Q1 have for the most part come in better than expected although some megacaps have disappointed, and I think those disappointments have acted as an overhang to the market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The S&P 500 ended with its fourth straight weekly decline that has pulled the benchmark index down 13.3% in the first four months of the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell 13.3% in April alone, its biggest monthly drop since October 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis.

Concerns over surging inflation and how aggressively the Fed plans to act to rein it in along with geopolitical worries such as the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China continue to hang over the market, investors said.

"Those are the predominant themes, and earnings are not strong enough to overcome those other themes," Pavlik said.

With 275 companies reported, S&P 500 earnings were on track to have climbed 10.1% in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, up from an expectation of a 6.4% increase at the start of April, according to Refinitiv data as of Friday.

So far, 80.4% of companies have reported earnings above analysts estimates. That beat rate is above 66% for a typical quarter since 1994, but just below the 83% rate of the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv.

"I would not call it a great earnings season or a horrible one," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "It's pretty mediocre."

Among the standouts so far this period, Meta Platforms (FB.O) shares soared 17.6% on Thursday after the social media company surprised Wall Street with a better-than-expected rise in users joining the platform. read more

Other major stocks have not fared as well. Aside from Amazon, shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) slid on Wednesday after its report, while Netlfix (NFLX.O) shares tumbled earlier in the month after its results.

Overall, top megacap growth companies - Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft , Alphabet, Amazon and Meta - combined reported an earnings per share decline of 1.2%, according to Credit Suisse equity strategists Jonathan Golub and Manish Bangard.

That compares to a gain of 12.4% for all other S&P 500 companies, including a combination of already reported results and estimates for yet-to-be released first-quarter results, the Credit Suisse strategists said in a note.

Those big five companies also posted a lower aggregate earnings beat, of 2.3% versus 8.6% for all other companies that reported results so far as of Thursday, according to Credit Suisse.

Those five stocks "delivered disappointing results this week," the bank's strategists wrote.

While many of the largest companies already have reported, nearly half the members of the S&P 500 still are on tap. Pfizer (PFE.N), Starbucks (SBUX.O) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) are among the reports due this week.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open) May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Derivatives#Equity Market#U S Federal Reserve#Dakota Wealth#Ixic#Fed
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields reverse gains after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wells Fargo wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over commercial lending

May 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday dismissed class-action claims that Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the fourth-largest U.S. bank, misled or defrauded shareholders about its commercial loans. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said shareholders failed to adequately allege that Wells Fargo unjustifiably inflated the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

World will face a food crisis, says Brazilian minister

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Wednesday that the world is set to face a food crisis and the country will be increasingly responsible for supplying both domestic and foreign markets with food. The South American agriculture powerhouse is one of the world's...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise with inflation, Fed in focus

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. bond yields rose on Friday and the curve steepened even after data showed wage increase pressures eased somewhat as the labor market continued on a strong footing. U.S. job growth exceeded expectations in April, underscoring the economy’s strong fundamentals despite a contraction in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Satellite firm SES eyes H2 revenue boost from Ukraine war

* Company confirms full-year guidance (Adds detail on Ukraine war effects from earnings call) May 5 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based satellite group SES expects demand for its services in Ukraine to have a positive effect on its second-half revenue, the group said on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Chief Executive...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy