MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Muggy and warm air sits in place through the weekend. Late tonight, visibility may go low again as thick for forms north of the beaches. A dense fog advisory covers almost all of the NBC 15 area. Be safe on roadways by slowing down, leaving extra space between you and other vehicles, and watching for pedestrians and animals. After sunrise, if you are in a foggy area as the sun brightens the sky, look in the direction of your shadow for a fogbow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO