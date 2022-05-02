ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30th Annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday, the annual Dragon Boat Festival returned to the Market Common area. The Dragon Boat Festival is an fundraiser for the non-profit group, Ground Zero Ministries .

This is the 14th festival, but it was the first year it’s been held in person since 2019. People who participated in the race were excited to have it return.

“We missed it for 2 years. It’s always a blast,” said Cheryl Savage, a rower who participated in the race.

Nearly 50 organizations signed up as teams to race, with News13’s team name as ‘WBTW StormTrackers’. People were able to put donate money for the team they wanted to win. All of the money went to Ground Zero. There were local vendors and family friendly activities like free kayaking and inflatable slides. The festival was from 9am-4pm.

“It’s a long day but it’s worth it. It’s fun, it’s fun,” said Robert Vance, the husband of a racer.

The festival is an opportunity to unite the community and raise money for a group that focuses on healing the youth.

“Well it definitely tells you what the community caress about. A lot of them may not know what it’s about but most of them do. It’s great to see this large crowd come out and support Ground Zero, which takes care of a lot of the youth here in town,” said Vance.

The in-person festival got the attention of a new business coming to Myrtle Beach, The Hang Out.

“this looks really fun,” said Evan Bosworth, with The Hang Out. “We’re already hooked. We’re going to be here next year,” said Isaiah Marr, with The Hang Out.

The WBTW StormTrackers did not make it to the finals.

