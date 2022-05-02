ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owners of tiny homes across Florida are seeking peace with local governments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrsna Balynas and her husband Govinda Carol finished building their first tiny house in Alachua in May 2020 and listed it as an Airbnb a month later – mostly just to see what would happen. Within two weeks, it was booked almost a month out. Almost two years...

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
Alligator Disturbs South Florida Couple After Entering Their Garage and Chugging a Case of Soda

Alligator muralPhoto by Eric Christian King on Unsplash. A couple from South Florida were forced to call for help recently, after hearing disturbance in their garage, it was reported on April 29. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator.
