ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Country diary: An iconic location, with a blaze of yellow to match

By Mark Cocker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRiXr_0fQ9BYzR00
Blooming gorse on Arthur's Seat, looking north across Edinburgh towards Leith Docks and the islet of Inchkeith.

I could never live in a city, but if I had to it would probably be Edinburgh. Not for any cosmopolitan character to the street life or the claustrophobia-allaying breadth of those Georgian streets, but because it’s a city you can escape at any moment. In your head, at least.

Looming over almost every part is Arthur’s Seat, which Robert Louis Stevenson judged a hill in size, but “a mountain in virtue of its bold design”. It’s this eternally reassuring presence in Edinburgh’s civic space that puts me at ease. The volcanic plug creates a sense of a natural landscape and near-tranquillity, despite the encircling thrum from over 540,000 people.

It may be enmeshed in human ideas – such as the Camelot connotations of the name – but physically it carries deeper, rich links to the wild. There are the seismic trauma of its birth and the underlying fact of its 340m-year endurance. From many angles it’s thought to resemble a resting lion (I’d suggest a magnificent old lioness), with her raised forehead as the hill’s 250-metre summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNfda_0fQ9BYzR00
A closeup of the gorse blooms on Arthur’s Seat. Photograph: Mark Cocker

At any season there is a constant traffic of people to that spot; in effect, to be a flea in a big cat’s ear. I usually forgo the crowded summit for something more wonderful: her coat of sun-simmering yellow. Right now the whole hill is a blaze of gorse blossom. It is odd that a such an essentially militant plant should cloak itself in the densest, most delicate flowers. I don’t think I have ever encountered gorse with more profuse blooms.

It’s as if the plant knows the iconic status of its location. Should the Scots ever choose independence (and why on earth wouldn’t they?) I propose Arthur’s Seat as the symbol for the nation. From its summit you can see the whole Firth of Forth and beyond. True, there are the old castle and the new national parliament complex, but in 10,000 years’ time, which of these will still stand? I’m putting my money on solid Carboniferous magma. Besides, which of those three has a self-renewing ability to make Edinburgh’s spring air heavenly with the thick scent of vanilla and coconut?

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Some of Europe’s best beaches are along the British coastline

Your feature (40 of the best beaches in Europe, 30 April) did not feature a single beach in the UK. Have you gone “extreme Brexit” and wantonly excluded us from Europe? Our favourite beach at Woolacombe has regularly made it into Europe’s top 10 and recently hit the world’s surfing top list as well. Let’s support our own wonderful coastline.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Design#Earth#Big Cat#Georgian
The Guardian

Extinction obituary: why experts weep for the quiet and beautiful Hawaiian po’ouli

The last po’ouli died in an unusual nest. Too weak to perch, the brownish-greyish songbird rested in a small towel twisted into a ring. He was the last of his species, the last in fact of an entire group of finches, and occurred nowhere on Earth outside its native Hawaii. For weeks, as scientists tried to find him a mate, he had been getting sicker. The only remaining po’ouli had just one eye. Alone in the towel, alone in all the world, he closed it.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
The Guardian

Swiss police seize 500kg of cocaine at Nespresso factory

Swiss police have seized more than 500kg of cocaine from a shipment of coffee beans delivered to a Nespresso plant. Workers at the plant in Romont, in the western Swiss canton of Fribourg, alerted authorities to a mysterious white powder found in sacks of coffee beans, police said. Staff at...
The Guardian

Russian mercenaries linked to civilian massacres in Mali

Russian mercenaries in Africa have been linked to massacres in which several hundred civilians have died, raising new fears about the impact of Moscow’s intensifying interventions on the stability and security of countries across the continent. Western officials have so far largely steered clear of naming the perpetrators of...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

264K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy