Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Perry FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of larger creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1152 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas will continue through the overnight, as larger creeks and streams run high. - Some locations that will experience flooding include London, Manchester, McKee, Buckhorn, Fogertown, Benge, Datha, Grace, High Knob, Shepherdtown, Royrader, Byron, Malcomb, Portersburg, Crawford, Sidell, Egypt, Urban, Burning Springs and Langnau.
