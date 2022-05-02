Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...From tonight to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of Route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 05/12/1924. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO