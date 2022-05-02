ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, San Saba by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, Caroline and Essex Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ladysmith to near Center Cross. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Bowling Green, Montross, Champlain, Milford, Callao, Port Royal, Center Cross, Kinsale, Loretto, Leedstown, Farnham, Haynesville, Fort A.p. Hill, Millers Tavern, Ladysmith, Newtown and Newland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Flagler, northeastern Marion and southeastern Putnam Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1214 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City, Pomona Park, Salt Springs, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Welaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHWESTERN GASTON...NORTHWESTERN YORK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Shelby, or near Grover, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, South Gastonia, Grover, Earl, Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain State Park, Crowders, Bethany and Blacksburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Oak Hill, Lake Vesuvius, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Centerpoint and Pedro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern Boise, southeastern Payette, central Elmore, Canyon, northwestern Owyhee, southern Gem and northeastern Malheur Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1214 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homedale to Nampa to near Melba. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Nampa, Kuna and Initial Point around 1220 AM MDT. Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Blacks Creek Reservoir around 1230 AM MDT. Middleton, Star, Lucky Peak Dam and Hidden Springs around 1240 AM MDT. Emmett, Eagle, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina around 1250 AM MDT. Idaho City, Sweet, Horseshoe Bend and Arrowrock Reservoir around 100 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
#Severe Weather#Central Texas
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Medina FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Lorain. In northeast Ohio, Medina. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows along the East Branch of the Black River are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1120 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding across a roadway along the East Branch of the Black River in Spencer. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elyria, North Ridgeville, Grafton, Lodi, Eaton, Penfield, Spencer and Eaton Estates. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Germantown... Centreville Dale City... Rockville Bethesda... Gaithersburg Reston... Bowie Leesburg... Annandale Clinton... Olney Springfield... College Park South Riding... Fort Washington Herndon... Greenbelt - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pulaski; Rockcastle FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. Flood waters are receding; however please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM EDT, the public reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Mineral FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moorefield... Petersburg Romney... Franklin Rough Run... Fort Ashby Brandywine... Upper Tract Springfield... Green Spring Burlington... Welton Dorcas... Seymourville Rig... Arthur Masonville... Cabins Fisher... Kline Gap - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...From tonight to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of Route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 05/12/1924. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished some but will remain gusty.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Germantown... Centreville Dale City... Rockville Bethesda... Gaithersburg Reston... Bowie Leesburg... Annandale Clinton... Olney Springfield... College Park South Riding... Fort Washington Herndon... Greenbelt - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could restrict visibility to four miles or less.
NYE COUNTY, NV

