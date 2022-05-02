ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GraffitiView – Graffiti Summer is Coming

By Chris Murphy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the 60th Anniversary of Modesto’s most famous high school class ever, the Class of ’62. Just in case you didn’t know, Modesto USA is the Home of American Graffiti and the Home of George Lucas. Everyone who calls Modesto home should be proud of this. Even if you don’t...

