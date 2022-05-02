PerformingView

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

By Chris Murphy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the month when we start learning about the new performing arts seasons. During May, we will learn about the new Gallo Center season and we are excited for that. There are so many new things on stage or rescheduled events from before that will make your evenings interesting. More...

Porchfest Returns

Brought to us in 2017 by the 3 women who created ModShop, Modesto PorchFest quickly became a fan favorite event, not just with fans but with musicians as well. It braved the heat and near flash floods but unfortunately during the pandemic it was put on hold. It did have a rebranded online version CouchFest in 2020. The family-friendly community music event returns on May 22nd in the LaLoma, College and Downtown neighborhoods. Ride your bike or just take a stroll and check out what some of the best musicians in the Central Valley have to offer(make sure to tip generously). Chris and ModestoView host a porch every year on Edgebrook in the LaLoma district this year with The Vibes, Third Party and Friends, Triple D with Marirose Powell will be performing Neil Buettner and Bangarang will be playing a few houses down and Tye Bauer will be serving up tacos all day long. Melynda Rodriquez is hosting the LadyFest porch on the 400 block of Semple St. performing herself along with Patty Castillo Davis, Kayla Just, Candice Lamb and Heaven Lindsey Burtch. The Allsup will be hosting a country ho-down on their porch over on the 700 block of Castle with performances by Mike Allsup, Picklepie, Nathan Ignacio, Salacious Wizard Cult, Rattle Can, Chris Doud & the Salvage Co. and more. Rockit Gear will be hosting a show case a few blocks down on the 500 block of Castle with Girls Smash Guitars, Indie Daze, Not All Right and Aware. These three are just a sampling of the 40ish porches that will be hosting musicians. For more locations and information go to www.modestoporchfest.com.
MODESTO, CA
BargainView- May Your Month Blossom

May is one of those months that feels like a dream. The warmer weather makes it seems is as if you are looking through rose-colored glasses and the world is brand new. The birds are out sharing their songs, everything from flowers to trees is in full bloom and the weather hints ahead to upcoming summer months. Since the universe has conspired to get everyone out of the house, Ms. M has been enjoy much of the spring season outdoors. The ideal game plan for May includes having fun without dropping too many dimes.
MODESTO, CA
MoBand 2022 Season

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County (MoBand) starts its summer concert season June 9 at Mancini Bowl in Modesto’s Graceada Park. The band’s opening concert will feature rock-and-roll music to kick off Modesto’s Graffiti Celebration. The music of Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, and The Beach Boys will highlight the program. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
Kids Day – May 10

Help support Modesto’s Salvation Army by buying a paper. In a throwback to the old days of hawking newspapers directly to customers, volunteers man Kidz Day Corners throughout Modesto and will be selling a special Kidz Day Newspaper by 209Media. Drivers can buy Kidz Day papers from the volunteers for just $1.00 to support the amazing efforts of the Salvation Army. Give more if you can when you see a volunteer with the red apron sold on over 60 corners in Modesto, Turlock, Ceres, Patterson, Riverbank & Oakdale! This year Kidz Day will be held on Tuesday May 10th, 2022 You can donate at redshieldmodesto.org/modesto/events/kidz-day/
MODESTO, CA
Chocolate Living

The 30th Annual Oakdale Chocolate Festival will be taking place May 21st and 22nd 9 am-5 pm each day at Wood Park in Oakdale Ca. There will be 2 stages with live music, over 25 food booths, and another 200 vendors, crafters and exhibitors. There will be a kids zone, classic car show, skate boarding demonstration, fun run, arts & crafts and much more. Oh yeah and lots and lots of chocolate(fudges, truffles, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cheese cake, etc.). Cost at Gate: $6 Admission for Adults, $5 Seniors, Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a canned good to gate for $1 off admission.
OAKDALE, CA
Star Wars & More

On May 4h between 5-9 pm join us in the 10th Street Plaza for May our annual Star Wars Celebration. Modesto was the first city to create an official proclamation making May 4th Star Wars day and we have celebrated ever since with a free family-friendly event. Dress up, bring your lightsabers and join hundreds of like-minded fans in our shared fandom. This year we have two bands of rebels taking the stage Horizon Point and Aware. We have invited the usual suspects from the 501st, Rebel Legion, Wolves of Mandalore and more. May 7th is Free Comic Book Day so head out early to Modesto Comic’s and Invincible to grab a copy of an old or new favorite and share the gift of reading. May 14th head on out to the ballgame for Star Wars Night with the Nuts at John Thurman Field. The game starts at 6:05 pm Nuts vs. 66ers. Make your plans and buy your tickets now to see Star Wars a New Hope with the Modesto Symphony Orchestra playing the music of John Williams on June 3rd and 4th at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
MODESTO, CA
Modesto, CA
