PorchFestView – May 22

One of the most important issues for the use of parks is safety. There are so many issues and problems that could create issues in our public spaces, so Modesto worked on a innovative alternative. Modesto Police Chief Brandon Gillespie and his team have created a new Park Ranger program that creates a new kind of officer that is matched to handle issues that may happen in our parks, and create a new kind of patrol that can engage with the people. Lieutenant Brian Kleiber and Captain Robert Reyna will be overseeing the program. Modesto City Councilperson Chris Ricci has been a champion for this program. We asked Chief Gillespie to tell us about the new program.

MODESTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO