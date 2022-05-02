ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

PorchFestView – May 22

By Chris Murphy
 4 days ago
Kate, Ruhi and Trisha, who also bring us ModShop in the fall, have set the date of May 22 for the biggest community wide concert. There are over 30 porches in the neighborhoods surrounding downtown Modesto that will be hosting bands on their porches. There will be music on over 30...

One of the most important issues for the use of parks is safety. There are so many issues and problems that could create issues in our public spaces, so Modesto worked on a innovative alternative. Modesto Police Chief Brandon Gillespie and his team have created a new Park Ranger program that creates a new kind of officer that is matched to handle issues that may happen in our parks, and create a new kind of patrol that can engage with the people. Lieutenant Brian Kleiber and Captain Robert Reyna will be overseeing the program. Modesto City Councilperson Chris Ricci has been a champion for this program. We asked Chief Gillespie to tell us about the new program.
This is the month when we start learning about the new performing arts seasons. During May, we will learn about the new Gallo Center season and we are excited for that. There are so many new things on stage or rescheduled events from before that will make your evenings interesting. More and more events are popping up all the time, so make sure you are checking our event calendar at www.modestoview.com for updates.
May is one of those months that feels like a dream. The warmer weather makes it seems is as if you are looking through rose-colored glasses and the world is brand new. The birds are out sharing their songs, everything from flowers to trees is in full bloom and the weather hints ahead to upcoming summer months. Since the universe has conspired to get everyone out of the house, Ms. M has been enjoy much of the spring season outdoors. The ideal game plan for May includes having fun without dropping too many dimes.
HistoryView – Protecting our Landmarks

April 18th, 2022 marked the return of Modesto’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC), its first meeting since 2020 when project plans were approved for the Southern Pacific Depot. That review ultimately yielded a productive collaboration between the City and the community to ensure the continued preservation of a Modesto Landmark.
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

