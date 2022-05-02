UW-Health encourages organ donation to save lives

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – National Donate Life Month just came to a close with the start of May, but UW-Health says it’s the perfect time to register as an organ donor. Right now there are more than 100,000 men, women, and children waiting for organ transplants in the United States. That includes more than 1,500 people here in Wisconsin.

“That’s a lot of people. And we also know that all those people who are waiting for those lifesaving gifts have exhausted all other medical treatment options,” said Susan Allen with UW-Health. “And the gift of life is what their next option is. By comparison, organ donation is such a rare gift.”

Experts say one donor can save up to eight lives, and help another 75 people through tissue donations. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age, race, or medical history.

People can register online at organdonor.gov , or at the Wisconsin DMV.

