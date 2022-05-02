ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

5 free must-have apps for your return to the office

By Doug Aamoth
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was fun while it lasted, but companies all over the place are starting to summon their employees back to the office. If you’re a bit rusty when it comes to in-office life, that’s understandable. But there are some tools you can leverage in order to make the transition less jarring....

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fast Company

TurboTax might owe you money: What to know if you paid to use Intuit’s tax-prep service

If you used TurboTax between the years 2016 and 2018 to file your taxes, Intuit may owe you up to $90. That’s due to a resolution between Intuit and the attorneys’ general for all 50 states and Washington D.C. after the company was accused of misleading practices. As ProPublica reports, Intuit lured customers by advertising their tax prep services for free before getting them to pay for said services. In fact, affected customers were eligible to file their taxes for free using Intuit’s services.
IDAHO STATE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Smart Phone
Fast Company

Fanatics adds an Airbnb and Coca-Cola marketing vet to its board

Sports merchandise, e-commerce, and fan collectible giant Fanatics today announced it has added two new members to its board. Lydia Jett, managing partner and head of global e-commerce and U.S. consumer internet sector investments at SoftBank Investment Advisers, and Jonathan Mildenhall, cofounder and executive chairman of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand consultancy and former CMO of Airbnb.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Mapping the metaverse: 4 critical concepts business leaders must focus on

The metaverse is no longer a vague and futuristic concept. It’s beginning to take shape. During the next few years, these immersive and augmented spaces will change the nature of business and life. People will act and interact in different ways, they will shop and purchase goods in augmented and 3D worlds, and new types of products and services will appear.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The Metaverse of Things: This startup is using microchips to turn physical objects into NFTs

Imagine a world in which your most prized physical possessions—a Prada purse, a pair of Nike Dunks, a Rolls-Royce, a wall of Impressionist paintings—could be indelibly marked as yours for, theoretically, the rest of eternity, so that in the year 3000, when future archaeologists unearth these historical artifacts, they will decode high-tech data that traces all the way back to your ownership, in the speck of time that was your life.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fast Company

Here’s how to navigate a seamless brand marketing presence

Despite the thriving and evolving digital economy, leaders still need to strike a healthy balance between their company’s online and offline presence if they want their business to remain relevant to current and prospective customers. To enhance your daily presence in their personal or professional lives, it’s also essential...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The case for circular fashion: Why retail needs an urgent reckoning

Fast fashion is getting faster: Clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014, and in that same period, the number of garments purchased per capita increased by about 60%. The dismal consequence is that fashion is consuming the Earth—literally. Of course, there’s one simple solution: people stop producing and buying things. But since that’s not going to happen any time soon, the next best option is a circular economy.
APPAREL
Fast Company

Buy now, pay later services are retailers’ next great hope

The fashion retailer Express, a mall-culture staple, is on a mission to transform itself for the digital era. It manages a flock of social-selling influencers and is using data to personalize the experience of browsing its hot-pink crop tops and sequined statement blazers. The finishing touch on this brand makeover? A partnership with the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to cobrand digital ads and offer Klarna’s “Pay in 4” product—which splits shopping-spree expenditures into four interest-free biweekly payments at checkout. “We want to give customers with a certain perception of us an opportunity to change that perception,” says Brian Seewald, SVP of e-commerce at Express. “We’re taking the risk out of a purchase with BNPL,” he says, adding that Express customers who opt to use Klarna have a higher average-order value.
RETAIL
Fast Company

How to create content for your website without writing a word

I like to say that content is the food that Google eats. Usually that takes the form of articles you publish on your website. Without content to read, Google’s algorithm can’t understand what your website is about, and there’s nothing for it to index and display on search results pages.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

How momtrepreneurs are changing the game

I’ve been a mom for 19 years. Within that time, I’ve changed diapers and changed the course of my career, launched my children into new school years and launched my own practice, navigated teenage heartbreak and steered brands through major crises. The kindred journeys of motherhood and entrepreneurship have been invaluable guides throughout my adult life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

Why it may be time to ditch annual performance reviews

Even the highest-performing employees often feel a sense of dread and anxiety heading into an annual or biannual performance review. Receiving feedback can be stressful, and when a year’s (or half-year’s) worth of work is packed into a mere hour-long conversation, the stress is compounded. It can be especially nerve-wracking to think about all the things that are impacted by these one or two review meetings, from compensation to career mobility.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Google lines up with Apple and Microsoft to nix passwords in favor of nearby-device authentication

A trio of tech giants want you to phone in your next password. No, not by falling back to some easily-memorized password, but by using your smartphone to log you into another nearby device of yours, such as your laptop. Google has announced that it would support a passwordless sign-on system in the Android and Chrome operating systems. In addition, Apple and Microsoft said they will do the same in their operating systems and browsers. That will allow you to mix and match platforms—say, using an Android phone to whisk you into an account in Safari on a Mac, or an iPhone to log in on Edge on a Windows PC.
INTERNET
Fast Company

This new tool shows you the local mosquito forecast

If you’re planning a barbecue, you can now check the mosquito forecast along with the weather forecast. A new tool predicts local mosquito activity, from “low” ranging up to “severe,” for a period of seven days, using an algorithm that processes detailed weather data from Google Earth Engine, the tech giant’s massive satellite imagery database.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

This portable device can turn saltwater into drinking water at the touch of a button

Here’s a mind-boggling stat: There are more than 326 million trillion gallons of water on Earth. But less than 3% of that water is fresh water. And more than two-thirds of that water is locked up in glaciers, polar ice caps, far beneath the Earth’s surface, or otherwise unavailable. In short? Only 0.5% of Earth’s water is actually available for us to drink.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy