5 free must-have apps for your return to the office

A trio of tech giants want you to phone in your next password. No, not by falling back to some easily-memorized password, but by using your smartphone to log you into another nearby device of yours, such as your laptop. Google has announced that it would support a passwordless sign-on system in the Android and Chrome operating systems. In addition, Apple and Microsoft said they will do the same in their operating systems and browsers. That will allow you to mix and match platforms—say, using an Android phone to whisk you into an account in Safari on a Mac, or an iPhone to log in on Edge on a Windows PC.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO