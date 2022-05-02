ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m not coming back’: Mudbug Festival attendees share their terrifying experiences from the shooting

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final day of the second annual Mudbug Festival was canceled Sunday after a shooting left five people injured and one dead. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and witnesses said it’s all due to the violent actions of teenagers. Sheriff Jones said the person...

WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WTOK-TV

No bond for alleged Mudbug Festival shooters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The two teens arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival will remain behind bars at least until their initial hearing. Wednesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, in connection with the Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.
JACKSON, MS
