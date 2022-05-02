ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

By Brett Forrest
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Park Service (NPS) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said human remains were discovered at Lake Mead on Sunday. "Homicide is responding to an event near the main Marina launch ramp where there [sic] we believe a dead body has been found," LVMPD said...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Human Remains#The National Park Service#Nps
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase

The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy