Economy

This Week: Fed policy update, Kellogg earns, jobs report

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

The Federal Reserve delivers an economic and interest...

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

America’s job growth is starting to slow

The days of millions of job gains per month are behind us and the US labor market recovery has moved into a new phase, complete with new challenges: It’s not that companies don’t want to hire, it’s that there were nearly two available positions for every unemployed person as of March. That is constraining how many jobs can be added each month.
BUSINESS
KTVZ

Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar

LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell has reported record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices. The news Thursday fueled calls for the British government to impose a tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living. London-based Shell says adjusted earnings rose to $9.1 billion from $3.2 billion in the same period last year. That beat analyst expectations of $8.2 billion. High oil and gas prices, partly due to uncertainty about supplies from Russia, are boosting the profits of major energy companies and feeding inflation worldwide. In Britain, that’s triggered demands for a special tax on energy company earnings to help consumers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KTVZ

Carmaker Stellantis says 1Q revenues rose, low Russia risk

MILAN (AP) — Carmaker Stellantis on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenues despite lower deliveries, with no significant impact from the closure of its Russian plant due to sanctions. Stellantis is the world’s fourth-largest car company, formed last year from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said the impact of the Russia plant closure last month was minimal both in terms of commercial sales and supply chain exposure. Stellantis produces vehicles under the Opel and Peugeot brands at the plant, which is co-owned by Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi.
BUSINESS

