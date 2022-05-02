This Week: Fed policy update, Kellogg earns, jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging sharply on Friday. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading but only after careening from a steep morning loss to a brief, small gain. Wall Street is struggling with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation. The swings were even wilder earlier this week, as all kinds of markets from bonds to cryptocurrencies grapple with a new market order where the Federal Reserve is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.

