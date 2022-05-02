ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Week: Fed policy update, Kellogg earns, jobs report

By Associated Press
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve delivers an economic and interest...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

More Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week but the total number of people collecting jobless aid is at its lowest level in more than 50 years. Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 19,000 to 200,000 for the week ending April 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose 8,000 from the previous week to 188,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits fell by 19,000 from the previous week, to 1,384,000. That’s the fewest since January 17, 1970.
ECONOMY
KVIA

Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging sharply on Friday. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in afternoon trading but only after careening from a steep morning loss to a brief, small gain. Wall Street is struggling with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation. The swings were even wilder earlier this week, as all kinds of markets from bonds to cryptocurrencies grapple with a new market order where the Federal Reserve is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#The Associated Press#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KVIA

Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. dollar’s value surged in April as investors sought refuge amid a growing list of uncertainties hanging over the market and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive shift to fight rising inflation. The currency had been gaining strength throughout the economic recovery in 2021 and into 2022, but a recent boiling over of inflation concerns has raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates, which increases demand for U.S. dollars. The U.S. dollar is also the world’s reserve currency and is considered a safe-haven in times global economic stress and uncertainty.
BUSINESS
KVIA

Sri Lanka foreign reserves at record low, politics in crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s finance minister says the South Asian country’s economy is in dire straits with its usable foreign reserves down to less than $50 million. Ali Sabri told Parliament on Wednesday that a rescue program from the International Monetary Fund was expected to take at least six months. Sabry spoke after his return from talks with the IMF. He said an IMF rescue program including a rapid financing instrument to urgently resolve shortages of essential goods would depend on negotiations with creditors on debt restructuring. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic crisis has brought a political crisis, with the government facing a no-confidence motion.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy