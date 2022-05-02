ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado cold case: Who killed Angelina Sicola?

By Lauren Scharf, Frank Heagle
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jx4IH_0fQ96DGe00

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend marks nine years since a young college student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs was murdered. Today the case remains unsolved.

Angelina Marie Sicola was like any other sophomore in college, trying to find her way as an adult. Sicola studied Communications and loved Taekwondo, on her path to achieving a second-degree blackbelt and becoming an assistant teacher. Midway through that year, Angelina moved into her first apartment. Just a few months later, she was found dead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7puY_0fQ96DGe00

Early in the morning of May 2, 2013, Angelina was supposed to meet her older sister to drop off a parking pass but never showed up. Several hours later, she had plans to meet her father for a doctor’s appointment. Angelina failed to appear there as well.

Cold case: Where is Jennifer Lynn Marcum?

Confused by her behavior, her dad decided to check on her at her off-campus apartment near Austin Bluffs and Academy Boulevard. He entered her unlocked apartment and found his youngest daughter. She had been strangled to death. It has been nearly nine years, and Angelina’s case remains unsolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzEpn_0fQ96DGe00

JusticeforAngelina.com encourages people to come together, come forward, and contribute. Anyone with information can submit tips on the website. People can also contact Colorado Springs Police.

Her family believes someone knows something, and someone will step forward if a community is fighting for her cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#Police#Violent Crime#Sicola#Justiceforangelina Com
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns 'the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told local media he’s "still optimistic" the police will secure justice for JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder at 6 years old remains unsolved. "I can say one thing, the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily, because I am still optimistic that he or she will be apprehended with technology that exists today and five years or in 10 years, the governor told CBS Denver Monday evening.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Victims of double homicide identified by Pueblo Coroner

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the bodies of two men found inside a pick-up truck on Monday. The victims of the double homicide were identified as 17-year-old Joshua Martinez and 26-year-old William Butzin. Both men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked off West Orman Road. Families […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two victims, one a teen, found dead in truck identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the names of the two victims who were found dead inside a parked vehicle. Monday around 3 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center received multiple calls about shots fired in the 600 block of W. Orman Ave. According to police, one person said they saw The post Two victims, one a teen, found dead in truck identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy