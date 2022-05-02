Oakland city council president calls for action after fatal stabbing near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas called on the city to do more, after a fatal stabbing occurred early shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Ave.

It’s the fourth homicide in the area since November. Police hadn’t released the victim’s identity by Sunday evening, pending notification of next of kin.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds and died after being transported to a hospital.

“Enough is enough,” Fortunato Bas tweeted Sunday evening. “Last night, another life was lost to violence in the Lakeshore cul-de-sac. I’m calling for immediate action. Parking restrictions must be enforced, including ticketing + towing to help prevent violence from occurring.”

The District 2 Councilmember wrote she wants the city to expedite the process for residents of the area to use the current no-parking zone “and help prevent harmful activities.”

She also said Oakland Police should increase patrols in the area and better coordinate with private security. She also called for gun reform and “accountable, neighborhood-based policing.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

