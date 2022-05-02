ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Time for a fourth Covid vaccine dose? Here's why medical professionals are skeptical

By Charmaine Jacob
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountries are beginning to offer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to vulnerable groups, but medical professionals are undecided on whether it would benefit the wider population. Questions are being raised over the need for more booster shots as the emergence of more Covid variants may require more...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 92

Pete Sequeira
4d ago

Since there are 7 boxes on the “vaccine passports” it looks like 7 will be the magic number! The triple jabbed are STILL getting sick with many becoming hospitalized and dying. The experimental gene therapies disguised as vaccines are suppressing the immune system and the natural killer or NK cells which destroy cancer tumors. This is why all kinds of cancers are skyrocketing around the world. This is the largest depopulation experiment in human history!

Reply(11)
63
Guest
4d ago

🚨🚨🚨get your 5th booster inside of 18 months by this rate you'll have 30 boosters in 10 years don't worry the vaccine are working great we have successfully stopped the .01% from dying from covid and replaced that with 35% dying from the vaccine... so yes we have solved the problem of people dying from covid... TRUST THE SCIENCE...🚨🚨🚨

Reply(1)
45
Marge
4d ago

WHO founded in 1948 funded by the states no private investment allowed, in 2005 that was changed and only 20% was funded by the states. guess where 80% of their funding comes from? BIG PHARMA!

Reply(1)
27
