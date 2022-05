Among the many names mentioned as potential targets for the Los Angeles Lakers in their head coaching search, arguably none are more intriguing than that of Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Though he has only been a head coach for a few years, Nurse has already enjoyed a ton of success, winning the NBA Championship in his first season and is viewed as one of the brightest young minds in the league.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO