Wirth Watching: The early television experiment

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As ABC4 counts down to 75 years as Utah’s very first television outlet, we reminisce on the early days here at the station.

As an organization, ABC4 has enjoyed its many years on the air.

Tonight, ABC4’s very own Craig Wirth takes a trip even further back in time 83-years ago to remember when the old station owner brought the first demonstration of television to Salt Lake City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.