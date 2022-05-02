ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Wirth Watching: The early television experiment

By Danielle MacKimm
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As ABC4 counts down to 75 years as Utah’s very first television outlet, we reminisce on the early days here at the station.

As an organization, ABC4 has enjoyed its many years on the air.

Wirth Watching: ABC4’s first ever news cast

Tonight, ABC4’s very own Craig Wirth takes a trip even further back in time 83-years ago to remember when the old station owner brought the first demonstration of television to Salt Lake City.

