Santa Barbara photojournalist Jodie Willard joins storm chasing crew in tornado country

Photojournalist Jodie Willard shares images of tornadoes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Photojournalist Jodie Williard is known for photographing wild horses and other wildlife, but this month she is chasing storms.

Willard shared images of tornadoes she shot over the weekend.

She is part of crew led to Bill Reid.

"I am covering extreme weather for the next couple of weeks here in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, [I] hope to show you the power and the beauty of mother nature while keeping everybody safe," said Willard.

She often shares her images on social media.

For more information visit www.jodiewillard.com

