PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials said nearly 140 development orders for construction of new single family homes have been submitted to the city for approval. This is the first step before building permits can be pulled for construction. After so many homes were destroyed from Hurricane Michael, real estate officials said there are a lot of new neighborhoods that will hit the market soon.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO