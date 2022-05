Vodafone said that it uses big data software, based on tools from Google Cloud and Cardinality.IO, to improve mobile network planning decisions. Vodafone is improving its network planning decision-making by using software that can process and analyse up to eight billion points of data every day from across its mobile network in 11 European countries. Vodafone United Performance Management (UPM), as it’s called, performs its analysis using artificial intelligence tools from Google Cloud and Cardinality.IO.

