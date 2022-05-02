Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Germantown... Centreville Dale City... Rockville Bethesda... Gaithersburg Reston... Bowie Leesburg... Annandale Clinton... Olney Springfield... College Park South Riding... Fort Washington Herndon... Greenbelt - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0