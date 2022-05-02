Columbia University finally — but quietly — expunges connections to Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz, known for ‘quack’ science views and anti-GMO disinformation
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. After years of criticism, Columbia University Medical Center has finally—quietly—cut public ties with celebrity doctor turned Republican Senate candidate...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0