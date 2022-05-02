ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Columbia University finally — but quietly — expunges connections to Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz, known for ‘quack’ science views and anti-GMO disinformation

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. After years of criticism, Columbia University Medical Center has finally—quietly—cut public ties with celebrity doctor turned Republican Senate candidate...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#College#Trump#Pennsylvania Senate#Glp#Fair#Republican Senate
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy