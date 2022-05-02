ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families of migrant farm works call for justice and reform in Stockton march

STOCKTON, Calif. — Calls for justice and reform rang out in Stockton as the families of migrant farm workers took to the streets. Dozens of people gathered at City Hall to support migrant workers and demand immigration legalization, justice and action from the Biden administration. Marchers walked several...

JD
4d ago

you should protest and reform in your own country.. don't stay here if you don't like it, the same way you snuck in, is the same way you can get out🖕

Reply(1)
3
Citizen-001
4d ago

Not many countries in the world are you allowed to illegally enter, remain and then protest the government to make your journey easier for others that follow

Reply
2
