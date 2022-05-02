I've Been Wearing This Summer Staple for 10-Plus Years—8 Fresh Ways to Style It

While we already talked about the S/S 2022 handbag trends we saw come down the runways, the warmer season has arrived and it's time to take note of what styles have actually translated over to the fashion set. We can talk about our favorite new collection all we want (I'm still thinking about Miu Miu S/S 22), but it still always comes down to the people and what they're actually interested in. After some social-media stalking, we were able to narrow down the popular handbag choices we'll be spotting more of this season. We're proud to say that many of our predictions from fashion month have indeed come true, and it's always a treat to see how the trends are worn IRL.

