ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whowhatwear

I've Been Wearing This Summer Staple for 10-Plus Years—8 Fresh Ways to Style It

By Anna LaPlaca
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing about me: I'm a sucker for a good sundress. It could be adorned with puffy sleeves, smocked, embroidered, mini length, ankle grazing, simple, or brightly printed. For as many summers as I can remember, I've had a never-ending rotation of sundresses in my closet. Of course, the types of...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Made a Shopping List of 30 Pieces All the Cool Fashion People Are Wearing RN

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. As a fashion editor, I’m constantly keeping an eye on what all the cool insiders are wearing. From Instagram to street style snaps to celeb looks and what I’m seeing people wear IRL, I’m always taking screenshots and making mental notes about the pieces that are having a moment. As we head into summer, there are some cool items that are already in heavy rotation and others that are just starting to bubble up that will be season-defining.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Look at Nordstrom an Hour Per Day—I'm Obsessed With These Shoes RN

Yes, I’m being serious here. I legit look at Nordstrom an hour per day. It’s a go-to retailer of mine and, as a market editor, I consistently turn to the site to find those special gems to include throughout the stories I create. While there are fantastic finds across categories, the shoe section is always particularly noteworthy. Come on, the Nordstrom shoe department? Epic.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

30 New Items Every NYC Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing This Summer

Summer is every NYC fashion person's time to shine. We dust off our favorite vintage sunglasses, cool sneakers, minidresses, and trendy accessories for every outing now that we don't mind spending time running around outdoors. We're free from the confines of our puffer coats and oversize scarfs after a cold, long winter, and our event calendars are filling up, reservations are being made, and summer vacations are just around the corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Basic Tops—I'm Into These Styles at Nordstrom

I love a good basic. Although, who doesn’t, right? After all, it’s these trusty versatile staples that act as the true backbones of a wardrobe. In terms of specific basics, I often gravitate towards simple tops, in particular. Whether I’m wearing cool relaxed trousers and loafers or a pair of chic relaxed jeans and sneakers, it’s a basic tee or button-down shirt that pretty much always accompanies said looks. And yep, Nordstrom is often a great resource for me when I’m looking to add a new shirt to my offering.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Staples#Fashion#Black Dresses#Vegan#Instagram
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
whowhatwear

Trust Us, Everyone Will Be Wearing These 6 Handbag Trends This Summer

While we already talked about the S/S 2022 handbag trends we saw come down the runways, the warmer season has arrived and it's time to take note of what styles have actually translated over to the fashion set. We can talk about our favorite new collection all we want (I'm still thinking about Miu Miu S/S 22), but it still always comes down to the people and what they're actually interested in. After some social-media stalking, we were able to narrow down the popular handbag choices we'll be spotting more of this season. We're proud to say that many of our predictions from fashion month have indeed come true, and it's always a treat to see how the trends are worn IRL.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Blake Lively's Met Gala Look Includes the Amazon Accessory Every Editor Owns

When it was announced that Blake Lively would be co-hosting the 2022 Met Gala alongside Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King, we were understandably hyped. After all, the Gossip Girl star is responsible for some of the annual event's most iconic and memorable red carpet looks. (Who can forget that ultra-lavish gold-and-red Versace gown she wore to the 2018 Met Gala?) And as per her usual modus operandi, Lively didn't disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Curbing My Impulse Buys and Renting My Entire Spring Wardrobe

You have to keep this between us, but I'm 99.9% sure that I have a shopping problem. Whether I'm aimlessly roaming the city streets or aimlessly scrolling on my phone, somehow my inbox becomes full of "thank you for your order" messages and my hangers become full of new garments for the season. And the worst part of it all is that these pieces are only worn a handful of times (if that) with most of its time in my possession spent collecting dust and remaining unworn. I won't sit here and pretend that this is a new development in my life, but I will however, commit to making a change.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

33 Pretty Flat Sandals You Can Wear Day or Night

I'm a shoe person through and through and have a special place in my heart for all types, but I'll certainly acknowledge that people are more likely to get excited by a pair of pretty heels than a pair of pretty flats. That said, I don't know about you, but my feet would rather be in a pair of flats any day (even if my heart chooses the heels).
whowhatwear

6 Anti-Trend Outfits That Are Peak Nancy Meyers Aesthetic

With coastal grandmother style trending on TikTok, there is no denying that it’s having a major moment. The approach to fashion and the overall aesthetic is one you might already be familiar with if you’ve watched Nancy Meyers films. In Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton takes walks down the Hamptons shoreline in pieces like oversize knits, linen pants, and bucket hats—all in a palette of cream and taupe. In It’s Complicated, Meryl Streep wears crisp button-downs and flowing trousers in shades of blue and white as she moves between the kitchen and garden of her Santa Barbara home.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I Will and Won't Wear These 8 Items While Traveling

We're always interested to learn about the items various industry insiders think are true wardrobe staples. Sandy Koszarek is one of the experts we routinely turn to given her role as a VIP stylist at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom. She recently highlighted the general pieces she thinks are worth adding to a closet. Next up, she's sharing the items she thinks are worth considering for an A+ travel outfit.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Love Summer Fashion—These 30 Items Are in My Cart RN

I can't get enough of summer fashion. I love everything about it. From fun, stylish swimwear to romantic, pretty dresses and sandals, summer fashion is definitely my favorite. I know many fashion-people love fall fashion and highly anticipate the weather cooling off, and while I know I sit in the minority, I'm just a summer-fashion type of girl.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Fashion Colleagues Said These Are the Chicest Designer Sneakers Out There

There are a few key shoe silhouettes every single one of my fashion colleagues has in their closets. A great pair of sneakers is one of the said styles. After all, cool trainers not only bring that comfort factor, but they also work flawlessly for a range of forward outfits. On that note, I thought I'd get insight into the sneakers my fellow fashion editors are gravitating toward right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Stylists, Editors, and Retail Associates Say These Are the Best Clothes Steamers

Did anyone have an ironing-obsessed parent growing up? Insert hand-raised emoji here. I can’t even count the number of back-and-forths I had with my mom over what I considered passably wrinkled clothing. My aversion to ironing ran deep into my 20s until a friend of mine steamed a button-down shirt for me, and I have never turned back. The ease of a clothes steamer is like no other, and it’s no wonder stylists, editors, content creators, creative directors, and retail associates can't live without them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Convinced Me to Buy This Spring Accessory, and I Have Zero Regrets

Anyone who knows me knows that Hailey Bieber is my style icon. I follow her on basically every social media platform, and I mean, we've dedicated a whole section to her on Who What Wear, which I scroll through regularly for inspiration. Whether it's her street style 'fits or full-on red carpet glam, the trendsetter has got it together. So when the announcement dropped that she had launched her very own collaboration with none other than Vogue Eyewear, you already know your girl was eager to shop. (Anyone who knows me—my fiancé, in particular—also knows I have an, um, slight obsession with sunglasses.) The pieces are exceptionally chic, ultra classic, and exactly what my wardrobe needs for the upcoming warm months, not that I would have expected anything less. And you can snap up the whole selection at Sunglass Hut, including an exclusive colorway that's just *chef's kiss.* Keep scrolling to shop my favorite styles from the new collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy