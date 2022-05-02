ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the Best VW for Affordable Fun: VW Golf GTI, VW Golf R or Audi S3?

By Tyler Duffy
Cover picture for the articleSeveral manufacturers offer affordable compact sports cars. Volkswagen — in the broader VW Group sense — sells three of them: the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the Volkswagen Golf R and the closely-related Audi S3. All three are new...

Patek Philippe Just Dropped a Green-Dial Watch in Titanium

Green is the new black, and titanium is the new steel. Well, at least in watchmaking to some degree. These trends now get further endorsement from horological celebrity Patek Philippe with a complicated, one-off model made for a charity auction. The green dial is eye-catching, but it's the metal here...
GMC's Newest Yukon Denali Ultimate Is the Peak of the Brand's Luxury Aspirations

In the car world these days, "go big or go home" has arguably been replaced with a new axiom: go fancy or go home. From Kia to Bentley, carmakers are going more upscale with nearly every model. It makes a certain degree of sense: automotive engineering and development has advanced to the point where there's really no such thing as a bad car anymore, at least on sale new in America; given that, the easiest way to woo buyers is to simply offer more of what's already good.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

If the GMC Yukon Denali was already a top-of-the-line GMC model, the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate takes things to a whole other level. On the exterior, The Denali Ultimate has GMC-exclusive "Vader Chrome" trim on the grill, logo badge, fender vent and lower trim accent. The interior features full-grain leather in every row (yes, all three) of the vehicle, accented by an "Alpine Umber" trim color scheme. A laser-etched topographical map of Mount Denali can be found on the Paldao wood on the dashboard. This is on top of "Super Cruise" compatibility (basically GMC's hands-off driving program), an 18-speaker Bose audio set up and a Google integrated infotainment system. This car really is the "Ultimate" expression of what the Yukon Denali can be. Today we're jumping in to the "Ultimate" GMC Yukon Denali, Backcountry's pet-approved collaboration with Petco and a beginner-friendly vinyl player from Pro-Ject. This is Today in Gear.
Will Subaru Bring Back the BRAT or Baja? It Should. Here's Why

2022 has been the year of the small pickup truck revival. Manufacturers weren't even sure about mid-size trucks until a few years ago, but now, we have trucks that are unabashedly compact and crossover-based. Ford launched its all-new, Built Ford Tough Maverick; Hyundai, in turn, debuted the all-new Santa Cruz, which they insist is not a truck but a "sport adventure vehicle."
