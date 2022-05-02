What's the Best VW for Affordable Fun: VW Golf GTI, VW Golf R or Audi S3?

If the GMC Yukon Denali was already a top-of-the-line GMC model, the GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate takes things to a whole other level. On the exterior, The Denali Ultimate has GMC-exclusive "Vader Chrome" trim on the grill, logo badge, fender vent and lower trim accent. The interior features full-grain leather in every row (yes, all three) of the vehicle, accented by an "Alpine Umber" trim color scheme. A laser-etched topographical map of Mount Denali can be found on the Paldao wood on the dashboard. This is on top of "Super Cruise" compatibility (basically GMC's hands-off driving program), an 18-speaker Bose audio set up and a Google integrated infotainment system. This car really is the "Ultimate" expression of what the Yukon Denali can be. Today we're jumping in to the "Ultimate" GMC Yukon Denali, Backcountry's pet-approved collaboration with Petco and a beginner-friendly vinyl player from Pro-Ject. This is Today in Gear.

