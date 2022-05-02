ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

By exploreJefferson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunchtime at the “zoo.” Doggy daycare for staff’s fur kids! Only four staff members...

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl reported missing in York County, Pennsylvania

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
explore venango

Couple Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Township

Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of harassment along Pear Street in Cranberry Township. On April 29 around 8:29 p.m., police responded to an active dispute between a male and female in Cranberry Township, Venango County. After interviewing all parties, it was discovered the two people involved, a 41-year-old...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry. A child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom So […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Video Shows Capture Of Black Bear In Pennsylvania

Video footage shows the capture of a black bear in a residential Pennsylvania neighborhood overnight (scroll for video). Clifton heights police and firefighters joined the state game wardens at a home on the 200 block of West Baltimore Pike in Delaware County, where the bear can be seen scurrying down a tree.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
WETM 18 News

Coroner called to fatal Wysox crash

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in a car accident in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Bradford County dispatch. The Bradford County Coroner was called out to an accident on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh sports bar shut down by county health department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh sports bar was ordered to close after an inspection by the health department and nuisance bar task force. The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Steel City Sports Bar and Grub on Woods Run Avenue for operating without a valid health permit. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

EXPIRED: Tornado watch for counties in West Virginia and Ohio

UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
OHIO STATE
WBRE

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has made one lucky person $1 million richer. According to a media release from PA Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, 14-21-37-44-63, winning the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin teacher honored with big surprise

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- A thunderous round of applause was given for a beloved teacher at Clara Barton Elementary School in West Mifflin on Monday.In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Mrs. Kathy Graham was selected to receive a special honor that recognized her work and helped her improve her classroom. Graham was given a $750 donation worth of school supplies from the Wal-Mart in West Mifflin.Graham, who teaches kindergarten, was shocked when she found out was happening.She was nominated by parents in the district for her calm and comforting personality, and for the positive impression she has on her students.On top of supplies, she will also receive a free Wal-Mart Plus subscription for a whole year, to help with gas and home delivery.School officials tell KDKA that funding has been cut dramatically, mostly because of a declining tax base, especially linked to the demise of the Century 3 Mall -- leaving many teachers no choice but to dip into their own wallets.The principal of the school says that through a partnership that has been established with Wal-Mart, there will be future funding opportunities to help make sure teachers have the tools they need to give kids the education they deserve.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

