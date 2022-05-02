ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat vs. 76ers: Game 1 prediction, pick, TV channel, NBA playoffs live stream, how to watch online

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking care of business against their respective opponents in the first round, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will square off against each other in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a chance to advance to the conference finals. The Heat took down the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s comment after Heat’s Game 2 win will make Joel Embiid more eager to return

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to play against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is still out due to a facial injury. Butler said this so himself after the Heat pulverized the Sixers on Wednesday, 119-103 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs. The All-Star forward added, per the report of ESPN, that he’s now preparing for Embiid’s possible return in Game 3.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Miami Heat: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Miami Heat have quietly looked spectacular thus far in the playoffs. They easily handled the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. To be completely honest, they have been aided a bit by injuries to opposing stars. Early on in the series with the Hawks, Atlanta lost their center Clint Capela who is their rim protector and best defensive player. Then news broke prior to the series with the Sixers that Joel Embiid is dealing with a facial fracture and a concussion, costing him the first two games of the series. Embiid is currently listed as ‘out’ for Game 3, but that could change is he passes concussion protocols. Knowing that, we’ll be making our Miami Heat three bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater receive keys to the city of Louisville

This weekend, University of Louisville alumni Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater received keys to the city where they played college football. Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, and Bridgewater, the Miami Dolphins quarterback, where honored by Mayor Greg Fischer, who presented the two signal-callers, along with NBA's Rajon Rondo, a Louisville native, keys to the city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Joel Embiid
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Undergoes successful procedure

Saric underwent a successful procedure on his meniscus Thursday and will remain out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. After suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season, Saric finally underwent an arthroscopic procedure. The forward will continue to rehab and is out indefinitely. Nothing will change for the Suns as they'll continue to rely heavily on Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for production at the four during their 2022 playoff run.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#The Miami Heat#The Atlanta Hawks#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors#Ftx Arena#Tnt
CBS Sports

Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room

Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports. Green was elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. He didn't get up the court on the ensuing possession and was bleeding. He should be considered questionable to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Texans' Scottie Phillips: Clears waivers

Phillips (ankle) was reverted to IR after clearing waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips suited up three times for the Texans last season, getting six carries for 13 yards and securing two of three targets for nine yards. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury in Week 9 against Miami that sent him to IR, and he never returned. The 24-year-old will be forced to miss the 2022 season, but he'll look to return strong in 2023 and earn an NFL roster spot.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy