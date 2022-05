CLEVELAND -- We’re a few weeks into the season, and everyone is still in awe of rookie Steven Kwan. The Guardians fought their way back from a three-run deficit in the eighth, which eventually forced extra innings. With two on and no outs in the bottom of the 10th, Cleveland rookie sensation Kwan stepped to the plate. And like he has all season, he delivered, lifting the Guardians a 6-5 extra-innings victory with a walk-off single in the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Padres at Progressive Field.

