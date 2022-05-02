Vanessa Bryant Narrates Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For Daughter Gianna

With the return of Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike line comes increased interest in reselling the late legend’s sneakers for profit, particularly on platforms such as StockX and GOAT. Since Bryant’s passing in January 2020, both demand and prices for Nike Kobes have both skyrocketed, compounded by the shocking split between Nike and Bryant’s family estate last June. However, the two parties were able to come back together, announcing that the partnership will continue this past March. The first release from the revived partnership is the “Mambacita Sweet 16” Kobe 6 Protro, a shoe that pays homage to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s late daughter Gianna (or Gigi) for what would have been her 16th birthday on May 1. Nike is now beginning the shoe’s rollout, which has left some questioning how the leading resale platforms will handle the release.

