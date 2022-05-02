ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Narrates Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For Daughter Gianna

By Cole Blake
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Bryant narrated a new tribute video for her late daughter Gianna in celebration of what would've been her 16th birthday on Sunday. The video, edited in the style of Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning animated film, Dear Basketball, was shared by Nike on its social media pages. “From the...

