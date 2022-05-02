Revealed: Manchester United’s European Places Next Season if Leicester and West Ham Win European Honours This Season

Manchester United face anxiety ahead of European qualification places next season with an underwhelming display in the Premier League.

Premier League sides Leicester City managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers face Roma on Friday, 6th May 2022 at Stadio Olimpico, while West Ham face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on the same date as mentioned above.

Both teams will be competing in the second leg of their respective semifinals with Leicester drawing 1-1 and West Ham losing 1-2 in the first leg respectively.

If things go negatively for both teams in their European campaigns, Premier League will officially have seven European places in the league table. The top four teams will move into the UEFA Champions League and the fifth-place team qualifies for UEFA Europa League.

IMAGO / News Images

Since Liverpool won the Carabao League Cup, the seventh-place spot in the league table will be taken into the UEFA Conference League. As it stands, Tottenham and Manchester United could edge into the Europa League at fifth and sixth places respectively.

West Ham winning the Europa League would automatically qualify the London-based team for the Champions League group stages and Leicester winning the Conference League would grant them a spot in the Europa League group stages. In this scenario, the sixth-placed team will be promoted to Europa League, and no Conference League football for Premier League as seven European spots have been filled.

If Leicester wins and West Ham loses, the London-based side won't qualify for Europe, as it stands. Because European Conference League places won't be available due to the seven Premier League spots being occupied unless West Ham finishes sixth.

A similar scenario would happen if the above outcome is reversed but West Ham qualifies for Champions League in that case scenario. As it stands, Conference League could more likely end up being the sacrificial lamb.

