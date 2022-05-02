ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Revealed: Manchester United’s European Places Next Season if Leicester and West Ham Win European Honours This Season

By Alan Bince
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrIge_0fQ8u60200

Manchester United face anxiety ahead of European qualification places next season with an underwhelming display in the Premier League.

Manchester United face anxiety ahead of European qualification places next season with an underwhelming display in the Premier League.

Premier League sides Leicester City managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers face Roma on Friday, 6th May 2022 at Stadio Olimpico, while West Ham face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on the same date as mentioned above.

Both teams will be competing in the second leg of their respective semifinals with Leicester drawing 1-1 and West Ham losing 1-2 in the first leg respectively.

If things go negatively for both teams in their European campaigns, Premier League will officially have seven European places in the league table. The top four teams will move into the UEFA Champions League and the fifth-place team qualifies for UEFA Europa League.

IMAGO / News Images

Since Liverpool won the Carabao League Cup, the seventh-place spot in the league table will be taken into the UEFA Conference League. As it stands, Tottenham and Manchester United could edge into the Europa League at fifth and sixth places respectively.

West Ham winning the Europa League would automatically qualify the London-based team for the Champions League group stages and Leicester winning the Conference League would grant them a spot in the Europa League group stages. In this scenario, the sixth-placed team will be promoted to Europa League, and no Conference League football for Premier League as seven European spots have been filled.

If Leicester wins and West Ham loses, the London-based side won't qualify for Europe, as it stands. Because European Conference League places won't be available due to the seven Premier League spots being occupied unless West Ham finishes sixth.

A similar scenario would happen if the above outcome is reversed but West Ham qualifies for Champions League in that case scenario. As it stands, Conference League could more likely end up being the sacrificial lamb.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Match of the Day: Top 10 - managerial rivalries

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football. Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini makes the list for his rivalry with Alan Pardew, and so does current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#European Places#The Premier League#Stadio Olimpico#The Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Imago News Images#The Carabao League Cup#The Europa League#The Conference League
ESPN

Luis Diaz's drive and Jurgen Klopp's boldness keep Liverpool's Quadruple in play with Champions League final spot

VILLARREAL, Spain -- Liverpool march on in their pursuit of the Quadruple. Though they can now prepare for a 10th Champions League final later this month, against either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris, it required another display of the club's incredible resilience in European competition on Tuesday to seal a 3-2 win against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
BBC

Rodgers reaction to Leicester Conference League loss

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport:. ""Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it's disappointing. I thought the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic from both sets of supporters. It was a great arena to come and play in. "In the second half we were much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
586
Followers
848
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy