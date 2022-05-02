Man stabbed to death during argument at Fresno County home, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an argument led to a deadly stabbing at a home on Sunday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home near Sunnyside and Ashlan avenues.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but deputies say there had been a family disturbance going on inside of the home leading up to the incident.

During the argument, deputies say someone pulled out a sharp weapon and fatally stabbed the victim with it. Authorities have not yet identified the man who was killed at the home.

Detectives are looking for evidence at the home and speaking with witnesses who were there during the stabbing. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

No other details about this stabbing have been provided by authorities at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.