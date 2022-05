Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green went off with an epic rant on Wednesday to defend the hate and criticisms towards reality television star Kim Kardashian. Kim K has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after her 2022 Met Gala appearance where she was seen wearing a dress once used by Marilyn Monroe, per BBC. The beauty mogul admitted that she had to do a crash diet and lost more than seven kilograms in three weeks just to fit into the dress, something that didn’t sit well with a lot of people as they said it sets the wrong example for children and teenagers looking up to her.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO