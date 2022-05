Arkansas will have its annual free fishing weekend June 10-12th. Thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s free fishing days, the event, which is held annually, starts at noon Friday and will continue until Sunday. During the free fishing days, anglers of all ages will not be required to have a fishing license or trout permit to fish anywhere in the State of Arkansas. This is good for residents and non-residents of the state.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO