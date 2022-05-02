ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft Recap With Dusty Dvoracek

By News On 6
 4 days ago
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek to recap all of the Oklahoma connections in the NFL draft this weekend.

The Spun

2 Schools Getting 'Most Chatter' For Arch Manning

Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Bears NFL player and beat reporter fired after he grabbed his colleague for a smart remark

Olin Kreutz has always been known as a straight-to-the-point person who cannot stand stupid remarks. Well the former Bears center, is in the news after being fired. According to the CHGO Sports Twitter account, former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Release Offensive Player Following NFL Draft

Each year, the NFL draft and subesquent stint of undrafted free agents signings gives players a chance to make NFL rosters. Unfortunately, it also pushes out veteran who are right on the edge of making the roster. The Dallas Cowboys had one such decision to make and opted to move on from a veteran running back turned fullback.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
