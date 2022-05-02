Tiger Woods Practices At Southern Hills
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the chance of Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship and his practice round at Southern Hills last week.
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the chance of Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship and his practice round at Southern Hills last week.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0