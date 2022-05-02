ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sooners, Cowboys Lose Key Players In Transfer Portal

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyUNd_0fQ8rATu00

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek discuss all the transfer portal moves impacting Oklahoma teams.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns. "University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at...
AUSTIN, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lincoln Riley addresses rumor he left Oklahoma to avoid the SEC

View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

2 Schools Getting 'Most Chatter' For Arch Manning

Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Dvoracek
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Release Offensive Player Following NFL Draft

Each year, the NFL draft and subesquent stint of undrafted free agents signings gives players a chance to make NFL rosters. Unfortunately, it also pushes out veteran who are right on the edge of making the roster. The Dallas Cowboys had one such decision to make and opted to move on from a veteran running back turned fullback.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Sooners#American Football#College Football
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Explains Why He Transferred From Ohio State

In a letter published to the Players' Tribune entitled "Dear Longhorns," Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers opened up a bit about his decision to leave Columbus for Austin. A Texas native, the former five-star QB was the nation's top recruit in 2021. And after committing to Ohio State, Ewers...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot is back on the recruiting trail targeting a former Baylor standout

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago. And Bacot himself may have the ideal target. The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal: @MatthewMayer24 don’t...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Defender Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday. Approximately two weeks after entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Rogers shared his decision to join the Ducks via a video on Twitter. On Tuesday, a day after confirming that he received an offer from Oregon, Rogers listed...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Dak the GM? Cowboys QB Used 'Unique Ability' in Pre-Draft Call with Jalen Tolbert

Step aside, Jerry and Stephen Jones. Dak Prescott's got this whole Dallas Cowboys general manager thing handled. While a starting QB-turned-GM midway through his career would certainly be a first, Prescott's focus is on getting the Cowboys back to the postseason after a wacky Wild-Card ending against the 49ers in January.
DALLAS, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy