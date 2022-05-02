ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Immigrant workers march held on Las Vegas Strip

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49znTg_0fQ8qYWj00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Mayday parade took place on the strip on Sunday evening.

It started near Bally’s and organizers said they are demanding stronger worker protections and advocating for immigration rights.

This month also highlights ‘International Workers day’ and Las Vegas immigrant workers and community members are demanding a pathway to citizenship and permanent protections.

A number of organizations in attendance included ‘Make the Road Nevada’ and The National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“Were organizing with union organizations, labor organizations, and advocacy groups to celebrate immigrant workers and union workers,” said Rico Ocampo, organizer for Make the Road Nevada. “Were here to demand that president Biden keep his promise on providing a permanent pathway for undocumented families.”

They hope their voices will be heard as they fight for the many immigrant workers who call America home.

Ocampo said he hoped to show that Nevada is a welcoming place for immigrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 19

Rob Duncan
4d ago

there's already a road to citizenship, some just want the easy way, a friend of mine did it the right way 10 years and 10 thousand dollars, but he's a legal citizen,

Reply
22
Joe Campos
4d ago

yall got nothing coming ! You're here illegally, therefore you are a criminal! hence you are not an AMERICAN CITIZEN! & are not entitled to any rights of an AMERICAN CITIZEN!

Reply
17
Nickname 1
4d ago

March all the way to where you came from. If you do well as in pay your tax, don't break the law, keep your mouth shut, go ahead and stay.

Reply(1)
14
Related
8 News Now

RNC opens Asian American, Pacific Islander community center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Center on Wednesday. This is the second community center opened by the RNC in Las Vegas, alongside its Hispanic Community Center. “The RNC’s community centers are part of a multi-million dollar outreach effort to engage with voters […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Nevada Impact: Roe v. Wade draft leak

One day following a leaked draft opinion document showing the majority of Supreme Court justices believe there is no constitutional right to abortion services reaction has been pouring in from Nevada state leaders and doctors.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Domestic Workers#Union Workers#Mayday#Bally#Nexstar Media Inc
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy