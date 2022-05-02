4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, Not a Mazda CX-5

There is a certain segment of truck enthusiasts that are loyal to the old-school single cab short wheelbase pickup truck. Mostly favored by sport truck fans, it has fallen out of favor with the onslaught of extra cabs and crew cabs. The last Chevy Silverado offered that way was in 2018. For 2022, it has brought the package back. But there are almost no options available other than the pedestrian work truck arrangement.

BUYING CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO