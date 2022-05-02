Enter to win a $150 Gift Certificate To Mainely Eyes

Brewer High School's Outdoor Education students will raise money for their program this weekend with a Mother's Day flower sale. If you've never heard of the Outdoor Education program in Brewer, let me tell you it's a brilliant alternative to conventional physical education. Instead of field hockey and gymnastics, OE teaches students about the outdoors through things like camping and canoeing trips. Not that there's anything wrong with field hockey or soccer, but some kids just aren't cut out for those types of athletic sports. I was one of those kids. Always last to be picked for a team and then praying in the outfield that the ball didn't come my way. However, I grew up going camping, so I would have signed up for OE in a heartbeat.

