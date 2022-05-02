Prizes for people who shop in Downtown La Crosse during ‘Downtown Walk Around”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Shopping in downtown La Crosse this month could win you a prize. The annual Downtown Walk Around event started Sunday, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Here’s how it works: Pick up a card from the Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated office at 422 main street, get your card stamped while visiting at least 40 of the 50 stores listed,

then turn in your card by the end of the month. At the end of May, Downtown Mainstreet will draw 50 cards to win one of the prizes donated by the businesses.

