Modesto, CA

Kids Day – May 10

By Chris Murphy
 4 days ago
Help support Modesto’s Salvation Army by buying a paper. In a throwback to the old days of hawking newspapers directly to customers, volunteers man Kidz Day Corners throughout Modesto and will be selling a special Kidz Day Newspaper by 209Media. Drivers can buy Kidz Day papers...

One of the most important issues for the use of parks is safety. There are so many issues and problems that could create issues in our public spaces, so Modesto worked on a innovative alternative. Modesto Police Chief Brandon Gillespie and his team have created a new Park Ranger program that creates a new kind of officer that is matched to handle issues that may happen in our parks, and create a new kind of patrol that can engage with the people. Lieutenant Brian Kleiber and Captain Robert Reyna will be overseeing the program. Modesto City Councilperson Chris Ricci has been a champion for this program. We asked Chief Gillespie to tell us about the new program.
PorchFestView – May 22

Kate, Ruhi and Trisha, who also bring us ModShop in the fall, have set the date of May 22 for the biggest community wide concert. There are over 30 porches in the neighborhoods surrounding downtown Modesto that will be hosting bands on their porches. There will be music on over 30 porches from noon to 5 pm and you can make your way from porch to porch, sampling the great music that Modesto has to offer. There is everything from spoken word, acoustic singer songwriters, to classic rock and beyond, representing a pretty cool cross-section of the Modesto Area Music talent.
FoodView – The GrubHubs

What do you do when you and your family or friends can’t make up their mind about where to go to lunch or dinner? Does this happen to you where you go around the group and ask what sounds good? Pizza? Mexican? Burgers? Waffles? Pretzels? What do you do?
HistoryView – Protecting our Landmarks

April 18th, 2022 marked the return of Modesto’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC), its first meeting since 2020 when project plans were approved for the Southern Pacific Depot. That review ultimately yielded a productive collaboration between the City and the community to ensure the continued preservation of a Modesto Landmark.
Porchfest Returns

Brought to us in 2017 by the 3 women who created ModShop, Modesto PorchFest quickly became a fan favorite event, not just with fans but with musicians as well. It braved the heat and near flash floods but unfortunately during the pandemic it was put on hold. It did have a rebranded online version CouchFest in 2020. The family-friendly community music event returns on May 22nd in the LaLoma, College and Downtown neighborhoods. Ride your bike or just take a stroll and check out what some of the best musicians in the Central Valley have to offer(make sure to tip generously). Chris and ModestoView host a porch every year on Edgebrook in the LaLoma district this year with The Vibes, Third Party and Friends, Triple D with Marirose Powell will be performing Neil Buettner and Bangarang will be playing a few houses down and Tye Bauer will be serving up tacos all day long. Melynda Rodriquez is hosting the LadyFest porch on the 400 block of Semple St. performing herself along with Patty Castillo Davis, Kayla Just, Candice Lamb and Heaven Lindsey Burtch. The Allsup will be hosting a country ho-down on their porch over on the 700 block of Castle with performances by Mike Allsup, Picklepie, Nathan Ignacio, Salacious Wizard Cult, Rattle Can, Chris Doud & the Salvage Co. and more. Rockit Gear will be hosting a show case a few blocks down on the 500 block of Castle with Girls Smash Guitars, Indie Daze, Not All Right and Aware. These three are just a sampling of the 40ish porches that will be hosting musicians. For more locations and information go to www.modestoporchfest.com.
MODESTO, CA
PerformingView

This is the month when we start learning about the new performing arts seasons. During May, we will learn about the new Gallo Center season and we are excited for that. There are so many new things on stage or rescheduled events from before that will make your evenings interesting. More and more events are popping up all the time, so make sure you are checking our event calendar at www.modestoview.com for updates.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Chocolate Living

The 30th Annual Oakdale Chocolate Festival will be taking place May 21st and 22nd 9 am-5 pm each day at Wood Park in Oakdale Ca. There will be 2 stages with live music, over 25 food booths, and another 200 vendors, crafters and exhibitors. There will be a kids zone, classic car show, skate boarding demonstration, fun run, arts & crafts and much more. Oh yeah and lots and lots of chocolate(fudges, truffles, chocolate ice cream, chocolate cheese cake, etc.). Cost at Gate: $6 Admission for Adults, $5 Seniors, Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a canned good to gate for $1 off admission.
OAKDALE, CA
ModestoView

MoBand 2022 Season

The Modesto Band of Stanislaus County (MoBand) starts its summer concert season June 9 at Mancini Bowl in Modesto’s Graceada Park. The band’s opening concert will feature rock-and-roll music to kick off Modesto’s Graffiti Celebration. The music of Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, and The Beach Boys will highlight the program. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
