PS Aerial Tramway offers summer passes starting today
Beginning today Southern California residents will be able to escape the heat easily and affordably with the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Summer Pass. The summer passes go on sale May 1 and are valid through August 31, 2022.
The Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the pass holder, a10% discount on additional Tram admissions (up to 4 in party), a10% discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking for the pass holder. The cost of the Summer Pass is $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10, and may be purchased at the Tramway’s Valley Station or online.
There are over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and multiple campgrounds all within the 14,000-acre forest of the Mount San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness . The Tram’s Mountain Station offers spectacular viewpoints, two restaurants, a cocktail lounge, a gift shop, natural history museum and two documentary-style movies about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and the Mount San Jacinto State Park.
For more information visit the Palm Springs Aerial Tram .
