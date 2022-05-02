Beginning today Southern California residents will be able to escape the heat easily and affordably with the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Summer Pass. The summer passes go on sale May 1 and are valid through August 31, 2022.

The Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the pass holder, a10% discount on additional Tram admissions (up to 4 in party), a10% discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking for the pass holder. The cost of the Summer Pass is $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10, and may be purchased at the Tramway’s Valley Station or online.

There are over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and multiple campgrounds all within the 14,000-acre forest of the Mount San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness . The Tram’s Mountain Station offers spectacular viewpoints, two restaurants, a cocktail lounge, a gift shop, natural history museum and two documentary-style movies about the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

For more information visit the Palm Springs Aerial Tram .

The post PS Aerial Tramway offers summer passes starting today appeared first on KESQ .