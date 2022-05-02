May 2 New Corporations

The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed March 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:

360 Metals LLC, agent Corporate Service Center Inc., 1601 Ivy Road, Winterville.

A Cobb and Company LLC, agent Amy Guilford, 465 Jackrabbit Run, Greenville.

Above The Rim Business & Financial Solutions LLC, agent Tamika Yvette Harris, 1206 S. Evans St. Ste. 5, Greenville.

Anchored Solutions LLC, agent Destini Reid, 2744 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 107, Greenville.

BAARK’s Bees LLC, agent Randi Kay Anthony, 2800 Royal Drive, Winterville.

Backwoods Mechanical LLC, agent Jackson Hood, 1006 Brownlea Drive, Greenville.

Beards and Shears on the Waterfront LLC, agent Christopher Stafford, 1 Commerce Square, Washington.

BL Empire Property Investors LLC, agent Beverly Roberson-Lymon, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.

Carolina-Blessing-Treats LLC, Abed Alhamed Saadat Mohmmed Zeidan, 532 Cedar Ridge Drive, Winterville.

Convix-IN LLC, agent Victoria Elizabeth Ray Frank, 1088 Allen Road Apt. 1C, Greenville.

Darling and Dapper LLC, agent Kimberly Paige Quinn, 696 Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden.

DC Flooring LLC, agent Daniel Calderon, 1604 Lennie Lane, Greenville.

Faithful Ministry LLC, agent Kenyatte Ingram, 692 Alexandria Lane, Winterville.

Famous Nails LLC, agent Phan Le, 3434 Cooperative Way Ste. C, Farmville.

Foust Property Management LLC, agent Michael P. Foust, 1209 W. Fourth St., Greenville.

GeLeo Media LLC, agent Gerard Lydell Farrow, 301 Greenwood Drive, Greenville.

Gramma Sue’s Sauces LLC, agent Victoria Elizabeth Ray Frank, 1088 Allen Road Apt. 1C, Greenville.

Gray Filmz LLC, agent Armoni Moore, 6813 W. Wilson St., Fountain.

Impression House Media LLC, agent Gerard Lydell Farrow, 303 Greenwood Drive, Greenville.

Institute for Mind-Centered Therapy PLLC, agent Margaret Arnd Caddigan, 217 Crimson Drive, Winterville.

Jackson Kate LLC, agent Kaitlyn Marie Richard, 5653 Gail Drive, Ayden.

Karsona LLC, agent Trang Tran, 109 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 104, Greenville.

Kees Desirable Crafts and Treats LLC, Lakeshia Ann Whitehead, 560 Snow Hill St. Apt. A, Ayden.

Kolja Premium Cigars LLC, agent Christopher Lamont Haddock, 2617 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.

Legacy Of La Familia LLC, agent Melvin Tremaine Joyner, 4390 W. Perry St., Farmville.

Lenox Landscaping LLC, agent Solomon F. Alves, 4316 Moye Turnage Road, Farmville.

Lici’s Boutique LLC, agent Alicia S. Payton, 4013 McWhorter St., Bethel.

Linares Home Improvements LLC, agent Roberto Cabrera Linares, 614 Philips St., Tarboro.

Little Family Transportation LLC, agent Terrance Terral Little, 3820 E. Vancroft Circle Unit I6, Winterville.

Local Mobile LLC, agent Ralph Boyd, 2026 B Stokes Road, Greenville.

Lone Oak Performance LLC, agent Blane Aarup, 1340 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville.

Miss D Transport LLC, agent Danielle Jackson, 395 Cooper St., Winterville.

Mo’s Accessories Boutique LLC, agent Ardena Thomas, 1208 E. Northern Blvd., Tarboro.

Native Roots Food LLC, agent Yazmine Marie Bagan, 3200 Summer Place Apt. 6, Greenville.

PJ Crumb General Contracting Co., agent Phillip Crumb, 1050 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.

Phoenix Logistics Group LLC, agent Tamara Swinson, 601 Country Club Drive Ste. B #70, Greenville.

Phoenix Logistics NC LLC, agent Laurena Maria English, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1113, Greenville.

PP & P Trucking LLC, agent Deborah Padgett, 1607 Canterbury Road, Tarboro.

Rain Beauty Bar LLC, agent Kendra Latrice Riddick, 4121 Kittrell Farms Drive Apt. 204, Greenville.

Recinos Investments LLC, agent Claudia Recinos, 3950 Bostic Drive Apt. 101, Greenville.

Rons Zoo House LLC, agent Ron Christopher Porter III, 113 Larkin Lane Apt. 8, Greenville.

RTS Properties LLC, agent Lajuan Looney, 3800 Bostic Drive, Greenville.

Samaritan Share LLC, agent William Brian Floyd, 929 Nottingham Road, Greenville.

Say Grace Boutique LLC, agent Nashya Daniels, 2737 E. 10th St., Greenville.

SCMF Holdings LLC, agent Keith Sean Washer, 529 Crestline Blvd., Greenville.

Sprenger Consulting LLC, agent McKenzie Rae Sprenger, 117 Brownlea Drive Apt. 7, Greenville.

Sway’s Kitchen LLC, agent Shelton Clemons, 1200 Allen Road Apt. B, Greenville.

Team Smackout Auto Detailing LLC, agent Travis Parker, 1704B Brook Hollow Drive, Greenville.

Tiamya Trucking LLC, agent Walter Thomas Bryant, 75 Robin Road, Grimesland.

TK Media Productions LLC, agent Timothy D. Knight, 613 E. Johnston St., Tarboro.

Tru Vegas Event Center LLC, agent Robert Andrews, 115 Commercial Road, Tarboro.

Viv’s Wig Closet LLC, agent Lavivica Wilson, 1530 Evans St. Ste. 115, Greenville.

Von Yatzor’s Haus Rottweilers LLC, agent Barbara Jean Wells, 7390 Boss McLawhorn Road, Grifton.

Warren’s Creations LLC, agent Mindy Erin Warren, 1224A Masters Lane, Greenville.

We Got You Commercial Cleaning LLC, agent David Lester Smith Jr., 460 Gayle Blvd., Winterville.