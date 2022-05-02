ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 2 Building Permits

GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 18-22:

Farrior & Sons Inc., 3841 E. 10th St., commercial building, $1,588,200.

Independence Construction Co. of VA, 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd. B, commercial interior renovation, $150,000.

J. Harrelson Co. Inc., 745 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, commercial additions, $5,000.

Heartland Contracting, 695 E. Arlington Blvd. 1, commercial interior renovation, $318,000.

No Limit Contracting Design, 100 Hickory St., commercial interior renovation, $375,000.

Tyler Williams, 1709 Piccadilly Drive 468, residential addition, $28,000.

No contractor listed, 107 Graham St., residential addition, $2,000.

Porter Building Co. LLC, 228 Windsor Road, residential porch, $50,000.

Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 5704 Ivan Drive, residential roof, $22,550.

CareMaster LLC, 3062 Dartmouth Drive, residential interior alterations, $20,000.

No contractor listed, 605 W. 14th Ave., residential alterations, $15,000.

Power Home Solar LLC, 1104 Oakview Drive, residential alterations, $76,499.

Kuhn Homes LLC, 408 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $308,550.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 7000 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $194,400.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2511 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $239,400.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2512 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $194,400.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2508 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $200,025.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6052 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $214,125.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 6-12:

Jeremy C. Evans, 2603 Winding Cove Drive, Grimesland, Lot 6, single-family house with attached garage, $281,160.

Scott Leighton Eckert, 4750 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, porch, no estimate.

Linda Jean Peaden, 2679 Askew Road, Farmville, cell tower co-location, $29,000.

Rocky Russell Builders Inc., 1761 Doolittle Court, Winterville, Lot 4, single-family house with attached garage, $247,360.

Stephen Daniels, 2392 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, residential garage, no estimate.

David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, residential barn, no estimate.

David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, pool, $32,000.

David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $6,000.

Paul Hooter, 3560 Lloyd Corey Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $150,720.

