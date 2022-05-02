May 2 Building Permits
GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 18-22:
Farrior & Sons Inc., 3841 E. 10th St., commercial building, $1,588,200.
Independence Construction Co. of VA, 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd. B, commercial interior renovation, $150,000.
J. Harrelson Co. Inc., 745 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, commercial additions, $5,000.
Heartland Contracting, 695 E. Arlington Blvd. 1, commercial interior renovation, $318,000.
No Limit Contracting Design, 100 Hickory St., commercial interior renovation, $375,000.
Tyler Williams, 1709 Piccadilly Drive 468, residential addition, $28,000.
No contractor listed, 107 Graham St., residential addition, $2,000.
Porter Building Co. LLC, 228 Windsor Road, residential porch, $50,000.
Carolina East Home Improvements LLC, 5704 Ivan Drive, residential roof, $22,550.
CareMaster LLC, 3062 Dartmouth Drive, residential interior alterations, $20,000.
No contractor listed, 605 W. 14th Ave., residential alterations, $15,000.
Power Home Solar LLC, 1104 Oakview Drive, residential alterations, $76,499.
Kuhn Homes LLC, 408 Southbridge Court, residential single-family dwelling, $308,550.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 7000 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $194,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2511 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $239,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2512 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $194,400.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2508 Dakota Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $200,025.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 6052 Sagebrush Drive, residential single-family dwelling, $214,125.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 6-12:
Jeremy C. Evans, 2603 Winding Cove Drive, Grimesland, Lot 6, single-family house with attached garage, $281,160.
Scott Leighton Eckert, 4750 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, porch, no estimate.
Linda Jean Peaden, 2679 Askew Road, Farmville, cell tower co-location, $29,000.
Rocky Russell Builders Inc., 1761 Doolittle Court, Winterville, Lot 4, single-family house with attached garage, $247,360.
Stephen Daniels, 2392 Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, residential garage, no estimate.
David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, residential barn, no estimate.
David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, pool, $32,000.
David Stacy Roberson, 3930 Avon Road, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $6,000.
Paul Hooter, 3560 Lloyd Corey Road, Stokes, single-family house with attached garage, $150,720.
Comments / 0